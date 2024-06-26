Open Menu

IHC Orders To Remove Zartaj Gul's Name From ECL

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 07:36 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the government to remove the name of Zartaj Gul from the Exit Control List (ECL) and and furnish a report in that regard within a week

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition filed by Zartaj Gul of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

During the course of proceedings, the court noted that Zartaj Gul was named in two first information reports (FIRs) with minor charges, which were bailable.

Justice Jahangiri questioned the practice of adding political leaders’ Names to the ECL without any solid grounds.

The court directed the Assistant Attorney General to submit a report about the removal of Zartaj Gul's name from the ECL within a week and adjourned the case.

