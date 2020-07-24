UrduPoint.com
IHC Orders To Restore PUBG

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:46 AM

IHC orders to restore PUBG

IHC declared null and void as decision of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding ban on PUBG and has ordered to unban the online gaming app.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2020) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to unban online game app ‘PUBG’ here on Friday.

The verdict was announced by Justice Amir Farooq.

The court remarked that PUBG game should be restored immediately while issuing directions to PTA in a detailed decision.

It may be mentioned here that the country controlling PUBG in Pakistan had challenged the decision of PTA in court.

On July o1, the PTA announced the decision to temporarily suspend PUBG game in Pakistan after it received multiple complaints from different segments of society.

The authority said it received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it was stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time, and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of the Children.

