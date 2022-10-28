UrduPoint.com

IHC Orders To Shift Case Against Imran Khan To Banking Court

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued written order regarding the shifting of PTI prohibited funding case against former prime minister Imran Khan to the banking court.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani issued a 16-pages judgment stated that Imran Khan's bail petition pending with the special judge central would also be shifted to the banking court Islamabad.

The court said that the matter was started with a first information report (FIR) so it was shifted the relevant forum as per the directives of the Supreme Court.

The IHC order said that it was granting two week protective bail to the two accused including Tariq Shafi and Faisal Maqbool and instructed them to approach the concern court for the relief and also appear before FIA investigation team within five days.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA had registered FIR against Imran Khan and others under Foreign Exchange Act with regard to prohibited funding scam.

