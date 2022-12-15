IHC orders to start work on lawyers' complex

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to issue work order within one month regarding the construction of lawyers' complex in capital.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to issue work order within one month regarding the construction of lawyers' complex in capital.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a four page written order in the case. The court instructed the civic body to address the conflicts regarding the payments of funds within one month and issue work order to the concerned contractor.

The court said that the registrar office should be informed after initiating the work on the project.