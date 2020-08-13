UrduPoint.com
IHC Orders To Stop Development Work Of A Housing Society

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

IHC orders to stop development work of a housing society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed deputy commissioner ICT to stop development work of Park View Housing Society till next hearing in a case against issuance of no objection certificate to the society despite environmental risk.

The court also served notices to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Amin Aslam and director general Pakistan Environment Protection Agency to submit comments till next date.

The court ordered Amin Aslam to conduct a visit of the housing society site and view its impacts on the environment.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, questioned who had issued NOC to this housing society.

Addressing the Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s officials, the court asked under what authority the civic body had given permission to the housing society in Zone-4, adding it was a sensitive area pertaining to environment and was consisted of mountains and forests.

"How the housing society had been given approval", he questioned.

The bench observed that CDA was destroying the national park.

The court remarked that CDA had never given permission to any common man for a housing society.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till September 7.

