IHC Orders University To Re-conduct MDCAT
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Shaheed Zulifkar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) to re-conduct the medical and dental colleges admission test (MDCAT) within one month.
The court noted that the 30 questions of the test were out of syllabus as per the report of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir announced the verdict on the petition filed by medical students.
The petitioner students have adopted the stance that the university had added out of syllabus questions in the test. They also stated that the results were not updated on website of the university immediately.
The petition prayed the court to stop the admission process and instruct the university to re-conduct the MDCAT test. The court after hearing arguments, announced the verdict.
Recent Stories
Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti condemns terrorist attack in Panjgur40 seconds ago
-
BISE announces result of HSC II; Girls clinch top positions1 minute ago
-
ECP gears up to oversee LG by-elections across 26 districts in Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner listens people’s issue under 'Open Door Policy'11 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid condemns attack on anti-polio team in Upper Orakzai21 minutes ago
-
Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024 smoothly sails through Senate21 minutes ago
-
Governor slams KP govt over ineligibility to deal with emergencies31 minutes ago
-
President greets Turkish govt, people on 101st Republic Day31 minutes ago
-
Uncle arrested for killing orphan nephew31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews 'Clean Punjab Programme'41 minutes ago
-
Four died, two injured in road accident near Mansehra41 minutes ago
-
MoHR launches campaign to promote tolerance, respect for HR51 minutes ago