IHC Orders University To Re-conduct MDCAT

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

IHC orders university to re-conduct MDCAT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Shaheed Zulifkar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) to re-conduct the medical and dental colleges admission test (MDCAT) within one month.

The court noted that the 30 questions of the test were out of syllabus as per the report of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir announced the verdict on the petition filed by medical students.

The petitioner students have adopted the stance that the university had added out of syllabus questions in the test. They also stated that the results were not updated on website of the university immediately.

The petition prayed the court to stop the admission process and instruct the university to re-conduct the MDCAT test. The court after hearing arguments, announced the verdict.

