IHC permits release of MD CAT results with condition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted permission to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University to announce the results of the MD CAT exam, however, the release is conditional, pending a final court decision.

Hearing the case, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir directed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to form a committee, which will review the exam process, including the questions and papers. The students must choose two representatives to be involved in the review.

The court sought a report from the committee by 2 pm on Friday.

The students in their petition alleged that some of the MD CAT questions were out-of-syllabus. The PMDC registrar, the university registrar, and other officials were present during the proceedings.

The PMDC registrar informed the court that a committee led by Professor Umar, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical College, had already been formed to handle the issue.

The registrar mentioned that the exam results were ready. Some 14 students were caught using unauthorized devices during the test.

He explained that technical issues were common in machine-readable exams, and a similar situation occurred last year. The university lawyer added that the test concluded at 1:30 pm, and the results were uploaded at 6:30 pm.

The court questioned why such problems happened annually and asked whether a system could be implemented to avoid such issues in the future.

Meanwhile, the university requested the court for permission to release the results, and the court agreed, but subject to its final ruling. The court will review the committee’s report tomorrow and decide the next steps.