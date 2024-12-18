IHC Postpones Hearing On Asad Qaiser's Petition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 11:01 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was set to hear a petition of former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday but postponed due to shortage of time
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was set to hear a petition of former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday but postponed due to shortage of time.
The case was set to hear by Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz of the Islamabad High Court, but the hearing was postponed due to time constraints.
However, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Legal Sajid Cheema presented a detailed report on the cases registered against Qaiser.
The report revealed that 17 cases have been filed against Qaiser across various police stations in Islamabad. Earlier, on November 13, the police reported nine cases against him. However, following protests on November 24, eight more cases were registered, bringing the total to 17.
Recent Stories
Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet ..
DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions in trans ..
IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition
UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of specialised Arab organisations
Media key role in advanced era of digital information technology: Governor Baloc ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability-linked loan financing bond by ..
UCI Mobility and Bike City Forum 2024 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns
SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture
SWD launches campaign against child marriages
PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation
STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh18 minutes ago
-
IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition2 minutes ago
-
Media key role in advanced era of digital information technology: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan M ..2 minutes ago
-
IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns2 hours ago
-
SWD launches campaign against child marriages2 hours ago
-
PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation2 hours ago
-
STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty2 hours ago
-
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA2 hours ago
-
Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer2 hours ago
-
Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers2 hours ago
-
Police organizes blood donation camp for children2 hours ago
-
2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered2 hours ago