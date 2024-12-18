(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was set to hear a petition of former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday but postponed due to shortage of time.

The case was set to hear by Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz of the Islamabad High Court, but the hearing was postponed due to time constraints.

However, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Legal Sajid Cheema presented a detailed report on the cases registered against Qaiser.

The report revealed that 17 cases have been filed against Qaiser across various police stations in Islamabad. Earlier, on November 13, the police reported nine cases against him. However, following protests on November 24, eight more cases were registered, bringing the total to 17.

The court has yet to schedule a new hearing for the case.