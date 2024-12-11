IHC Postpones Hearing On Gandapur's Petition
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday removed objections on petition seeking removal of anti-terrorism law clauses from FIR against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.
A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the case on the petition against FIR regarding the D-Chowk protest.
During hearing, the associate lawyer contended that the senior counsel couldn’t appear today and requested the court to adjourn hearing of the case for today.
The chief justice asked the lawyer to give answers as the registrar office has raised serious objections and questions against the petition. The lawyer said that the senior counsel would give arguments on it.
The court accepted the request and postponed the hearing. It may be mentioned here that Ali Amin Gandapur has filed the petition through Haji Ajmal Khan Mehmand.
Recent Stories
LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab
Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India
JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers
George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..
WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court awards 41 years jail sentence to three drugs smugglers1 minute ago
-
Eleven reports of various standing committees presented in Senate1 minute ago
-
EUM honours outstanding athletes1 minute ago
-
Court serves notices on post-arrest bail pleas of 56 protesters1 minute ago
-
SZABIST University students visit operations division2 minutes ago
-
Police get further 3-day custody of nine accused2 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notice on ICA regarding formation of capital's assembly2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s development, prosperity of residents; top priority: PM11 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar condoles over Afghan Acting Minister’s death, casualties11 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide visits District Jail Taimergarah12 minutes ago
-
366 farmers get green tractors under CM scheme12 minutes ago
-
Ahmed Chinoy becomes KPC's honorary member12 minutes ago