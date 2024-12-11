Open Menu

IHC Postpones Hearing On Gandapur's Petition

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM

IHC postpones hearing on Gandapur's petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday removed objections on petition seeking removal of anti-terrorism law clauses from FIR against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the case on the petition against FIR regarding the D-Chowk protest.

During hearing, the associate lawyer contended that the senior counsel couldn’t appear today and requested the court to adjourn hearing of the case for today.

The chief justice asked the lawyer to give answers as the registrar office has raised serious objections and questions against the petition. The lawyer said that the senior counsel would give arguments on it.

The court accepted the request and postponed the hearing. It may be mentioned here that Ali Amin Gandapur has filed the petition through Haji Ajmal Khan Mehmand.

Recent Stories

LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

35 minutes ago
 Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in In ..

Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India

41 minutes ago
 JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Has ..

JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..

49 minutes ago
 Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

1 hour ago
 George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat ..

George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..

1 hour ago
 WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country ..

WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

2 hours ago
vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

2 hours ago
 Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

4 hours ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

5 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan