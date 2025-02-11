IHC Promotes 3 AD&SJ Judges To Next Grade
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday promoted three additional and session judges (AD&SJ) of district courts from BPS-20 to BPS-21.
The registrar office IHC issued the notification after the approval of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on the recommendation of departmental promotion committee.
As per the notification, additional and session judges including Zeba Chaudhry, Abdul Ghafoor and Hamayun Dilawar have been promoted to the next grade.
