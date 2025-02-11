Open Menu

IHC Promotes 3 AD&SJ Judges To Next Grade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 09:40 PM

IHC promotes 3 AD&SJ judges to next grade

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday promoted three additional and session judges (AD&SJ) of district courts from BPS-20 to BPS-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday promoted three additional and session judges (AD&SJ) of district courts from BPS-20 to BPS-21.

The registrar office IHC issued the notification after the approval of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on the recommendation of departmental promotion committee.

As per the notification, additional and session judges including Zeba Chaudhry, Abdul Ghafoor and Hamayun Dilawar have been promoted to the next grade.

Recent Stories

Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally: A Thrilling Fusion of ..

Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally: A Thrilling Fusion of Adventure and Bahawalpur’s ..

48 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Meeting with Preside ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Meeting with President of Sri Lanka

11 minutes ago
 Bilateral Meeting of Prime Minister with his Kuwai ..

Bilateral Meeting of Prime Minister with his Kuwaiti Counterpart

11 minutes ago
 Meeting with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister ..

Meeting with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai ..

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Seyche ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Seychelles

13 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid attend World Govern ..

13 minutes ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Syrian FM discuss enhancing re ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Syrian FM discuss enhancing relations

13 minutes ago
 Jordan marks record 1.32mn GCC visitors in 2024

Jordan marks record 1.32mn GCC visitors in 2024

13 minutes ago
 Responsible practice in coffee takes centre stage ..

Responsible practice in coffee takes centre stage at World of Coffee Dubai 2025

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehm ..

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurates Azerbaijan Trad ..

10 minutes ago
 Thousands gather for 2-day Urs celebrations of Bab ..

Thousands gather for 2-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi in Mirpur

4 minutes ago
 Parliament committed for empowering women: Speaker ..

Parliament committed for empowering women: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan