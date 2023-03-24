UrduPoint.com

IHC Quashes FIR Against Shandana Gulzar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered to quash a first information report (FIR) on charges of sedition against PTI's leader Shandana Gulzar.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani announced the verdict which was earlier reserved in the said case registered by the Women Police Station Islamabad.

The court had reserved its judgment on March 14, after hearing arguments in the case.

