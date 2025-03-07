Open Menu

IHC Questions Govt On Aafia Siddiqui Case Amid Prisoner Exchange Concerns

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2025 | 05:46 PM

IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns

Federal govt submits a miscellaneous application requesting immediate disposal of petition for her release

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday questioned how Pakistan handed over a prisoner to the United States despite the absence of a prisoner exchange agreement between the two countries.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Khan raised this question while hearing a case related to Dr. Aafia Sddiqui and her repatriation to Pakistan.

The Federal government submitted a miscellaneous application requesting the immediate disposal of the petition for her release. The court issued a notice on the government's request and sought a response.

During the hearing, the matter of Shariullah, an ISIS commander captured by Pakistan and handed over to the US was also discussed. Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan addressed the additional attorney General (AAG), observing that “You claim that there is no prisoner exchange agreement with the US, yet you handed over a detainee without any such agreement,”.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan further remarked, “Yesterday, you transferred a detainee to the US without an agreement. You were also given an in-camera opportunity to discuss Dr. Shakeel Afridi’s handover to the US Two declarations were issued, and the government was asked to respond, but the reply was unsatisfactory.

Now, the government wants Aafia Siddiqui’s petition dismissed,”.

The court observed, “In simple words, you are saying that you want to get rid of this case. The prime minister wrote the letter he was supposed to, a visa was provided as required, and the government did what it could. But adopting this approach will let the whole world know what Pakistan’s government has done,”.

The bench asked what remarkable efforts have you made.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan reminded the Attorney General’s Office that in the last hearing, they were directed to present recommendations to the government and update the court, yet now they were seeking case dismissal.

During the proceedings, petitioner’s lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate and Additional Attorney General Munawwar Iqbal Duggal appeared before the court.

Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui and Aafia Siddiqui’s American lawyer, Clive Stafford Smith, participated via video link.

Later, the court issued a notice on the miscellaneous application and adjourned the hearing until next Friday.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Prime Minister World Prisoner Exchange ISIS United States Shakeel Visa Islamabad High Court Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid pri ..

IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns

10 seconds ago
 S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector ..

S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector in 2025

2 minutes ago
 Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: ..

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..

10 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TD ..

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TDAP corruption case

20 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 J ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team

32 minutes ago
 12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, adviser ..

12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..

39 minutes ago
Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, i ..

Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025

47 minutes ago
 DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal ..

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 ERC brings community together with largest Iftar e ..

ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla

2 hours ago
 Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of financ ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan