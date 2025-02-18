Open Menu

IHC Questions Maintainability Of Petition For Registration Of Al-Qadir Trust

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM

IHC questions maintainability of petition for registration of Al-Qadir Trust

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared that the petition regarding the registration of Al-Qadir Trust University couldn’t be heard as it has already been confiscated on direction of trial court.

The court asked the lawyer to satisfy it on next hearing that how the case is maintainable after the verdict of trial court.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar heard the case seeking registration of Al-Qadir Trust University under the Charity Act. Jahanzeb Sukhera, lawyer of Al-Qadir University Trust, appeared before the bench.

At the outset of hearing, the court remarked that the sentences have been passed in the Al-Qadir Trust case and the trust has been confiscated. The trust has gone into the custody of the Punjab government, it is confiscated, now there is nothing in this case, the bench remarked.

Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar said that appeals against the trial court’s decision have not been scheduled. Until the trial court’s decision is not declared null and void, this application cannot be heard, he said.

Lawyer Jahanzeb Sukhera said that this application has been filed by Al-Qadir Trust University. Apart from this application, other applications are also pending in the Islamabad High Court. He prayed the court to grant him time so that he could get instructions from his client.

The acting chief justice said that you also have to tell how this application is admissible after the decision of the trial court. Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case for one month while grating time to the petitioner's lawyer.

