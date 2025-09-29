IHC questions PEIRA over quota for deserving students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a notice to the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PERA) and sought a report on the implementation of the law to provide free education to 10 percent of poor children in expensive private schools.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued a written order of the hearing on the petition of a citizen Muhammad Basharat, in which it was taken the position that under the PERA Act, private schools are obliged to give admission to ten percent of poor children, but Section 10 of the PERA Act is not being implemented.

He requested the court to issue orders to PERA to implement the law. The court issued a notice to PERA on the petition and sought a report. The court asked to tell how many deserving children private schools provided free education?