Open Menu

IHC Questions PEIRA Over Quota For Deserving Students

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM

IHC questions PEIRA over quota for deserving students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a notice to the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PERA) and sought a report on the implementation of the law to provide free education to 10 percent of poor children in expensive private schools.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued a written order of the hearing on the petition of a citizen Muhammad Basharat, in which it was taken the position that under the PERA Act, private schools are obliged to give admission to ten percent of poor children, but Section 10 of the PERA Act is not being implemented.

He requested the court to issue orders to PERA to implement the law. The court issued a notice to PERA on the petition and sought a report. The court asked to tell how many deserving children private schools provided free education?

Recent Stories

Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE Presiden ..

Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..

37 minutes ago
 Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to ..

Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..

1 hour ago
 Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both team ..

Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?

1 hour ago
 SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based ..

SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural He ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage

2 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritim ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October

2 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

2 hours ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

2 hours ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

2 hours ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan