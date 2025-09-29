IHC Questions PEIRA Over Quota For Deserving Students
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a notice to the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PERA) and sought a report on the implementation of the law to provide free education to 10 percent of poor children in expensive private schools.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued a written order of the hearing on the petition of a citizen Muhammad Basharat, in which it was taken the position that under the PERA Act, private schools are obliged to give admission to ten percent of poor children, but Section 10 of the PERA Act is not being implemented.
He requested the court to issue orders to PERA to implement the law. The court issued a notice to PERA on the petition and sought a report. The court asked to tell how many deserving children private schools provided free education?
Recent Stories
Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..
Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fake SMS challan scam targets motorists, CTO issues urgent advisory2 minutes ago
-
IHC questions PEIRA over quota for deserving students2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Library Foundation meeting approves budget2 minutes ago
-
SRSO holds meeting to improve student attendance2 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani urges senior civil servants to embrace innovation, collective efforts for na ..12 minutes ago
-
DC visits Theme Park to review drainage operation22 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures on priority basis to develop the agriculture sector: Dr Ishtiaq Hassan22 minutes ago
-
FESCO training centres playing vital role in employees capacity building22 minutes ago
-
Jail trial proceedings continue in two May-9 cases22 minutes ago
-
WASA repairs main sewerage line near steam power22 minutes ago
-
Journalists walk out of NA over mistreatment of colleague22 minutes ago
-
Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's interim bail till Oct 822 minutes ago