IHC Raises Objection On Rauf Hassan’s Application

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 11:15 PM

IHC raises objection on Rauf Hassan’s application

The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has raised objection on the application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), spokesperson, Rauf Hassan in the video case related to Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman

The case was scheduled for hearing on Wednesday with objections in the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

The case was scheduled for hearing on Wednesday with objections in the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

It may be mentioned here that the PTI leaders have been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the video case related to Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, General Secretary Umar Ayub and Spokesperson Rauf Hasan have challenged the FIA summon notice in the court.

