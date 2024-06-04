IHC Raises Objection On Rauf Hassan’s Application
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 11:15 PM
The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has raised objection on the application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), spokesperson, Rauf Hassan in the video case related to Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has raised objection on the application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), spokesperson, Rauf Hassan in the video case related to Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman.
The case was scheduled for hearing on Wednesday with objections in the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.
It may be mentioned here that the PTI leaders have been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the video case related to Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman.
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, General Secretary Umar Ayub and Spokesperson Rauf Hasan have challenged the FIA summon notice in the court.
Recent Stories
AJK environment minister seeks collective role of society to successfully meet f ..
AJK determined to improve the standard of living of its far-flung remote area po ..
Court awards death sentence in murder case
IHC directs CDA to deseal PTI's secretariat
Action against profiteers continues in Quetta: DC
Coping of climate challenges top priority of Govt: CM Bugti
Bank Alfalah, WWF join hands to plant thousands Mangrove tyres in Balochistan
Students submit House Job training application for six months
Local leader of “Kisan Itehad” shot dead
BISP payments continue in Noor Purr Thall
Qatari envoy calls on Governor Punjab
Budget 2024-25: 2-day workshop for Parliamentary reporters concludes at PIPS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court awards death sentence in murder case6 minutes ago
-
IHC directs CDA to deseal PTI's secretariat14 seconds ago
-
Action against profiteers continues in Quetta: DC15 seconds ago
-
Coping of climate challenges top priority of Govt: CM Bugti17 seconds ago
-
Students submit House Job training application for six months22 seconds ago
-
Local leader of “Kisan Itehad” shot dead1 hour ago
-
BISP payments continue in Noor Purr Thall1 hour ago
-
Qatari envoy calls on Governor Punjab1 hour ago
-
Budget 2024-25: 2-day workshop for Parliamentary reporters concludes at PIPS1 hour ago
-
Probation of minor crimes' offenders top priority1 hour ago
-
Teenager crushed to death in road mishap1 hour ago
-
Urgent measures needed to restore PCCC’s glorious past to improve cotton: Dr Yousaf1 hour ago