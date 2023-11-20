Open Menu

IHC Registrar Notifies Arrangements For Nawaz Sharif's Appearance

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 10:06 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a code of conduct pertaining to the arrangements during the appearance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on November 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a code of conduct pertaining to the arrangements during the appearance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on November 21.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani will take up the appeals of former prime minister on Tuesday against his conviction in the Avefield Property and Al-Azizia Steel Mills references.

The Registrar Office, in a notification, asked the Islamabad Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements during the appearance of ex-prime minister in teh court.

It said that the entrance in the courtroom No.1 would be subject to the special passes issued by the Registrar Office. The defence side would be allowed to bring a 15-member lawyers’ team on the occasion, while 30 members of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association would be given permission to enter while the court staff would be exempted from the passes.

