IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

The IHC in its response highlights that according to the constitution, holding citizenship or residency of another country does not disqualify someone from being a judge.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Registrar office on Thursday responded to the letter of Senator Faisal Vawda regarding the release of communications between Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar regarding the green card controversy.

It was clarified that no information regarding dual citizenship is required from lawyers when they become judges of the High Court. Justice Athar Minallah further clarified this matter during the proceedings mentioned in the letters of six judges.

Moreover, Justice Athar Minallah revealed that the green card issue of Justice Babar Sattar was discussed in the Supreme Judicial Council, which later approved his appointment as a judge. However, the court stated that it does not keep records of discussions in the Judicial Commission.

Senator Faisal Vawda had requested the release of communications between SC Justice Athar Minallah and IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar regarding the latter’s green card.

Besides it, in a press conference, Faisal Vawda urged Justice Babar Sattar to provide evidence of interference, asserting support, and called upon the Supreme Judicial Council to intervene in the matter.