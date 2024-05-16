IHC Registrar Office Responds To Vawda’s Letter
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2024 | 11:31 AM
The IHC in its response highlights that according to the constitution, holding citizenship or residency of another country does not disqualify someone from being a judge.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Registrar office on Thursday responded to the letter of Senator Faisal Vawda regarding the release of communications between Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar regarding the green card controversy.
The IHC in its response highlighted that according to the constitution, holding citizenship or residency of another country does not disqualify someone from being a judge.
It was clarified that no information regarding dual citizenship is required from lawyers when they become judges of the High Court. Justice Athar Minallah further clarified this matter during the proceedings mentioned in the letters of six judges.
Moreover, Justice Athar Minallah revealed that the green card issue of Justice Babar Sattar was discussed in the Supreme Judicial Council, which later approved his appointment as a judge. However, the court stated that it does not keep records of discussions in the Judicial Commission.
Senator Faisal Vawda had requested the release of communications between SC Justice Athar Minallah and IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar regarding the latter’s green card.
Besides it, in a press conference, Faisal Vawda urged Justice Babar Sattar to provide evidence of interference, asserting support, and called upon the Supreme Judicial Council to intervene in the matter.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary
Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..
NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..
PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, China agree for stronger multi-sphere cooperation, accelerate connectivity projects16 minutes ago
-
PPP Bahawalpur leader calls on Khurshid Shah45 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy, hot weather forecast for city45 minutes ago
-
PM due in AJK today to meet leadership; visit Neelum-Jhelum power project2 hours ago
-
10 Pakistani firms take part in SIAL Canada int'l food show2 hours ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns "shocking" attack on Slovak PM3 hours ago
-
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibility: Minister12 hours ago
-
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister12 hours ago
-
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts12 hours ago
-
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project12 hours ago
-
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary12 hours ago
-
Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in Quetta12 hours ago