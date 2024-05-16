Open Menu

IHC Registrar Office Responds To Vawda’s Letter

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2024 | 11:31 AM

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

The IHC in its response highlights that according to the constitution, holding citizenship or residency of another country does not disqualify someone from being a judge.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Registrar office on Thursday responded to the letter of Senator Faisal Vawda regarding the release of communications between Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar regarding the green card controversy.

The IHC in its response highlighted that according to the constitution, holding citizenship or residency of another country does not disqualify someone from being a judge.

It was clarified that no information regarding dual citizenship is required from lawyers when they become judges of the High Court. Justice Athar Minallah further clarified this matter during the proceedings mentioned in the letters of six judges.

Moreover, Justice Athar Minallah revealed that the green card issue of Justice Babar Sattar was discussed in the Supreme Judicial Council, which later approved his appointment as a judge. However, the court stated that it does not keep records of discussions in the Judicial Commission.

Senator Faisal Vawda had requested the release of communications between SC Justice Athar Minallah and IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar regarding the latter’s green card.

Besides it, in a press conference, Faisal Vawda urged Justice Babar Sattar to provide evidence of interference, asserting support, and called upon the Supreme Judicial Council to intervene in the matter.

Related Topics

Lawyers Citizenship Islamabad High Court From Court Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

3 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

12 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

12 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

12 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

12 hours ago
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

12 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

12 hours ago
 Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

12 hours ago
 Paramedical Association delegation calls on provin ..

Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..

12 hours ago
 NCRC delegation discusses out of school children i ..

NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..

12 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan