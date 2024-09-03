IHC Registrar Raises Objections To PTI Founder's Plea Against Potential Military Trial
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Registrar Office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objections against petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder seeking to stop his possible trial in army courts in the cases regarding May 9 incidents.
The Registrar Office stated that how a relief could be demanded by the petitioner without giving reference of any certain FIR.
It further objected that the petitioner had not attached any document or order with his plea.
The office pointed out that how a petition could be filed in IHC regarding cases of Punjab province.
Moreover, how a petition could be moved here when military courts’ matter was already pending with Supreme Court, it said.
******IHC registrar objects on PTI founder's plea against trial in army court
The registrar office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objections against petition of PTI founder seeking to stop his possible trial in army courts in May 9, cases.
The registrar officer stated that how a relief could be demanded by the petitioner without giving reference of any certain FIR.
It further objected that the petitioner has not attached any document or order with his plea.
The officer said that how a petition could be filed in IHC regarding cases of Punjab province. Moreover, how a petition could be moved here when military courts’ matter already pending with Supreme Court.
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder has stated in his plea that a retired army officer has been taken in the military custody, adding that there was risk to run a trial against him as well in army court if the said officer become approver.
He prayed the court to issue directives to keep the petitioner in jurisdiction of civil courts and stop handing over of his custody as well.
The petitioner has named defence & interior ministries, IG Punjab & Islamabad, IG Prisons, Superintendent Adiala Jail and FIA as respondents in the case.
APP/wsj-usz
Recent Stories
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Thailand discuss collaborative cultural initiatives, shared heritage25 minutes ago
-
Armed robbers deprive passengers of cash, valuables25 minutes ago
-
Drowned body recovered from Surap river in Turbat26 minutes ago
-
Disability payments through Himat Cards to be started by mid-September26 minutes ago
-
Police recovers abducted child26 minutes ago
-
ATC cancels bailable arrest warrants of Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed46 minutes ago
-
Increasing number of judges to help remove backlog of cases: MNA55 minutes ago
-
CNIC issuance to Afghan nationals: Court dismisses bail applications of 4 NADRA officials56 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive in full swing in DIKhan56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy to observe two newly built warships induction in national fleet on Defence Day1 hour ago
-
Pakistan not only cradle of Buddhist civilization but also preserved heritage as living tradition: D ..1 hour ago