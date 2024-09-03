ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Registrar Office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objections against petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder seeking to stop his possible trial in army courts in the cases regarding May 9 incidents.

The Registrar Office stated that how a relief could be demanded by the petitioner without giving reference of any certain FIR.

It further objected that the petitioner had not attached any document or order with his plea.

The office pointed out that how a petition could be filed in IHC regarding cases of Punjab province.

Moreover, how a petition could be moved here when military courts’ matter was already pending with Supreme Court, it said.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder has stated in his plea that a retired army officer has been taken in the military custody, adding that there was risk to run a trial against him as well in army court if the said officer become approver.

He prayed the court to issue directives to keep the petitioner in jurisdiction of civil courts and stop handing over of his custody as well.

The petitioner has named defence & interior ministries, IG Punjab & Islamabad, IG Prisons, Superintendent Adiala Jail and FIA as respondents in the case.

