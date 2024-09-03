Open Menu

IHC Registrar Raises Objections To PTI Founder's Plea Against Potential Military Trial

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 10:40 PM

IHC Registrar raises objections to PTI founder's plea against potential military trial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Registrar Office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objections against petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder seeking to stop his possible trial in army courts in the cases regarding May 9 incidents.

The Registrar Office stated that how a relief could be demanded by the petitioner without giving reference of any certain FIR.

It further objected that the petitioner had not attached any document or order with his plea.

The office pointed out that how a petition could be filed in IHC regarding cases of Punjab province.

Moreover, how a petition could be moved here when military courts’ matter was already pending with Supreme Court, it said.

******IHC registrar objects on PTI founder's plea against trial in army court

The registrar office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objections against petition of PTI founder seeking to stop his possible trial in army courts in May 9, cases.

The registrar officer stated that how a relief could be demanded by the petitioner without giving reference of any certain FIR.

It further objected that the petitioner has not attached any document or order with his plea.

The officer said that how a petition could be filed in IHC regarding cases of Punjab province. Moreover, how a petition could be moved here when military courts’ matter already pending with Supreme Court.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder has stated in his plea that a retired army officer has been taken in the military custody, adding that there was risk to run a trial against him as well in army court if the said officer become approver.

He prayed the court to issue directives to keep the petitioner in jurisdiction of civil courts and stop handing over of his custody as well.

The petitioner has named defence & interior ministries, IG Punjab & Islamabad, IG Prisons, Superintendent Adiala Jail and FIA as respondents in the case.

APP/wsj-usz

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Army Punjab Jail Federal Investigation Agency May FIR Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

20 minutes ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

4 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

4 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

8 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

8 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

10 hours ago
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

10 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

14 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

23 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan