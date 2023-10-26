IHC reinstates Nawaz Sharif’s plea against conviction in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references  

, ,

Nawaz Sharif, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019, departed for London during his seven-year prison term on medical grounds, and he returned to Pakistan on October 21.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reinstated the pleas of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif against the convictions in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases by the accountability courts.

The verdict on Nawaz Sharif's appeals concerning his convictions in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases was announced by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The former prime minister arrived at the Islamabad High Court under tight security, accompanied by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Ishaq Dar, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Parvez Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other supporters.

During the proceedings, the NAB Prosecutor argued that appeals had been filed against the accountability court's verdict in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases.

These appeals, once filed, cannot be withdrawn, and they must be adjudicated on their merits, the NAB prosecutor explained.

“As per the law, the appeals must be decided on their merits,” the NAB prosecutor stated, adding that the anti-corruption agency had no objection if the appeals were accepted.

In response to a court query, the NAB prosecutor said he would present arguments on the appeals if they were reinstated. Advocate Amjad Parvez, in his arguments before the IHC bench, cited that the court, in its verdict acquitting Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield case, had noted that NAB failed to establish any link between Avenfield and Nawaz Sharif.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the IHC reserved its decision on the former prime minister's appeals. Nawaz Sharif is presently on protective bail in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases.