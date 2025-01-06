IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected the post-arrest bail plea of a 65-year-old woman in drugs case and ordered the trial court to conclude the case within eight months

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued a written decision rejecting bail of woman Shaheen Akhtar.

The decision said that according to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), ‘hashish’ was recovered from the accused during a search of a passenger van on a tip-off.

The ANF's special prosecutor opposed the accused's bail application and also presented the video recording of the hashish recovery from the accused in the court. The results of the chemical analysis conducted within 72 hours of the hashish recovery came out positive, it said.

The prosecutor said that the case challan has been submitted to the relevant court on October 10. According to the medical report, the accused does not have any life-threatening illness, her treatment is ongoing, and the accused's treatment can continue even during detention.

However, the accused's lawyer requested bail on the basis of her old age and poor health. According to the lawyer, the accused is admitted to the hospital for treatment due to poor health.

After hearing arguments, the court rejected the post-arrest bail of the woman and directed the trial court to decide the case within eight months.

The ANF had arrested the accused Shaheen Akhtar for allegedly carrying 9.6 kg of hashish to Peshawar.