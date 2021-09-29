UrduPoint.com

IHC Rejects Bail Of Zahir Jaffar’s Parents In Noor Mukadam Murder Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

IHC rejects bail of Zahir Jaffar’s parents in Noor Mukadam murder case

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Jaffer had moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in the high-profile murder case of the former envoy’s daughter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2021) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday turned down the bail plea of prime suspect Zahir Jaffer’s parents in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case .

Jusitce Aamir Farooq Kiyani announced the verdict reserved earlier on September 23. The court ordered the lower court to complete the trial of the case within four weeks.

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Jaffer had moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in the high-profile murder case of the former envoy’s daughter.

Zahir Jaffer had allegedly killed Noor Mukaddam on July 20 in Islamabad’s Kohsar police station precinct.

Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam’s murder case.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad Police Police Station South Korea Kazakhstan July September Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season ..

HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season two with a star-studded line-u ..

4 minutes ago
 Development Financial Institutions key to driving ..

Development Financial Institutions key to driving global economic recovery in po ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia with explosive drone

7 minutes ago
 ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

7 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

8 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 12,805 new COVID-19 cases, 2,535, ..

Philippines logs 12,805 new COVID-19 cases, 2,535,732 in total

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.