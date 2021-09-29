IHC rejects bail of Zahir Jaffar’s parents in Noor Mukadam murder case

(@fidahassanain)

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Jaffer had moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in the high-profile murder case of the former envoy’s daughter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2021) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday turned down the bail plea of prime suspect Zahir Jaffer’s parents in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case .

Jusitce Aamir Farooq Kiyani announced the verdict reserved earlier on September 23. The court ordered the lower court to complete the trial of the case within four weeks.

Zahir Jaffer had allegedly killed Noor Mukaddam on July 20 in Islamabad’s Kohsar police station precinct.

Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam’s murder case.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head