IHC rejects bail petition of accused in robbery, kidnapping case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday rejected the bail of an accused involved in robbing and kidnapping a citizen by pretending as an FIA officer.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar issued the order regarding the rejection of bail of accused Arbaz Khan. The order said that there was sufficient material to prove the connection of the accused with the crime.

It said that as per the FIA the accused entered the office of citizen Zamad Khan along with weapons, put him in handcuffs and kidnapped him. The accused also took 130 laptops, other equipment and also snatched Rs400,000. They also demanded further Rs40 millions from the citizen.

However, the defence lawyer pleaded that his client was booked in a baseless case and nominated him later on while the identification parade was also not as per the law.

The court said that as per the record the accused was traced through the CCTV footage and his identification parade was also done. It said that the prosecution has also recovered uniform of a private security agency used in the crime. It said that the sentence of robbery crime is lifetime imprisonment. The lawyer of the accused failed to prove the further inquiry into the matter.

It said that the bail petition was beyond merit and being dismissed. It directed the trial court to announce the verdict without getting influence with the observations in this order.