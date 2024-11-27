(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the petition of Zulifkar Ahmed, the Director General of NADRA, against cancellation of his equivalent degree by Higher Education Commission (HEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the petition of Zulifkar Ahmed, the Director General of NADRA, against cancellation of his equivalent degree by Higher education Commission (HEC).

The court said that the petition is not as per the merit.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case and issued six-page written order into the matter.

It said that the court has given several opportunities to the petitioner after arguments on the report of concern university.

The petitioner withdrew the power of attorney of his lawyer after the report of American university was presented, it added.

The court said that the petitioner withdrew the lawyer’s power of attorney just to gain the time. The court said that it had asked the petitioner to submit the written arguments against the report.

It noted that as per the report the concern college has no record of the petitioner. The said that the concern university didn’t verify the documents of the petitioner.