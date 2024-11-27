Open Menu

IHC Rejects DG NADRA's Plea Against Degree Cancellation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 10:23 PM

IHC rejects DG NADRA's plea against degree cancellation

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the petition of Zulifkar Ahmed, the Director General of NADRA, against cancellation of his equivalent degree by Higher Education Commission (HEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the petition of Zulifkar Ahmed, the Director General of NADRA, against cancellation of his equivalent degree by Higher education Commission (HEC).

The court said that the petition is not as per the merit.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case and issued six-page written order into the matter.

It said that the court has given several opportunities to the petitioner after arguments on the report of concern university.

The petitioner withdrew the power of attorney of his lawyer after the report of American university was presented, it added.

The court said that the petitioner withdrew the lawyer’s power of attorney just to gain the time. The court said that it had asked the petitioner to submit the written arguments against the report.

It noted that as per the report the concern college has no record of the petitioner. The said that the concern university didn’t verify the documents of the petitioner.

Related Topics

HEC Islamabad High Court Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of c ..

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD

5 minutes ago
 Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for expl ..

Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers

5 minutes ago
 Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, jour ..

Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters

14 minutes ago
 KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

14 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan ..

Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facili ..

15 minutes ago
 Scooters to be given to female students of univers ..

Scooters to be given to female students of universities: CM Bugti

18 minutes ago
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Ku ..

18 minutes ago
 KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hint ..

KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects

18 minutes ago
 AGTL partners with Punjab government on green trac ..

AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of firing on students of ..

9 minutes ago
 Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process ..

Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process on merit

9 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws th ..

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws through official machinery

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan