IHC Rejects Ex-chairman PTI's Request To Withdraw Appeal Against ECP's Decision

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected a miscellaneous application of founder chairman PTI seeking permission to withdraw his appeal against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in toshakhana reference.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict which was reserved after hearing arguments from two sides. The court said that it would hear the appeal of former chairman PTI against the verdict of ECP.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP had disqualified former chairman PTI on October 21, 2022 as member national assembly and the petitioner had approached the IHC on October 28, against this verdict.

However, an identical petition was also filed to Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petitioner had moved an application to the IHC for seeking permission to withdraw his appeal as a similar case was also pending with LHC. The IHC had reserved its verdict on September 13, after hearing arguments from respondents

