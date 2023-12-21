Open Menu

IHC Rejects Ex-PTI Chairman's Request To Stay Cipher Case Trial

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 07:03 PM

IHC rejects ex-PTI chairman's request to stay cipher case trial

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected the request of former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to stop his trial immediately and served a notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) in the petition against in-camera trial of the cipher case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected the request of former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to stop his trial immediately and served a notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) in the petition against in-camera trial of the cipher case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, hearing the case filed by the ex-PTI chairman, observed that the court would listen to the Attorney General.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja stated that the trial court had decided to conduct an in-camera trial of his client on the request of the prosecution, and also banned the coverage of proceedings.

The lawyer said the prosecution had accused his client of putting the cipher security at risk.

He said the trial court was hearing the case on daily basis and prayed the IHC to stay the trial of his client.

The court rejected the request for immediate stay and issued notices to the AGP and the Federal Investigating Agency for Friday.

