The court directs the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister to submit written reply till Nov 11.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News–Nov 5th, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan's apology in contempt of court case and directed her to submit reply till Nov 11.

As proceedings commenced, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan once again tendered her apology to the court which was rejected by the bench. The court also refused to allow her to skip the case hearings. Therefore, the court directed her to ensure her appearance in the court on Nov 11, the next date of hearing.

On November 1, the IHC accepted unconditional apology of Assistannt to Prime Minister on information and broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan over her contemptuous remarks against the judiciary but issued her fresh contempt notice to over her remarks about pending cases.

On last hearing, Justice Minallah asked Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan that she had committed contempt of court on two times— first time for ridiculing the courts for entertaining the case as a "special dispensation" and on the secocnd time for trying to influence a pending proceeding of the court related to the bail petition for Nawaz.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan assured the the court that she would be much careful in future and tendered unconditonal apology, leaving herself at the mercy of the court.

During the hearing, CJ Minallah observed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fought for the rule of law, adding that he was sure that the premier had never instructed her to use such language against the court. The court, however, accepted her apology for scandalising the judiciary but issued her a fresh contempt notice and directed her to satisfy the court that her press conference was not intended to influence a pending court proceeding.

The court directetd her to submit reply till Monday and also directed her to appear before the court on Nov 5. Awan requested the court to adjourn the hearing till after Tuesday but the court rejected her plea.

On Tuesdy, a IHC division bench granted eight-week bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds and directed him to deposit Rs 2 million as surety bonds.

The court passed the order on petition moved by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif seeking suspension of seven-year sentence awarded earlier to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference. Soon after the bail of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N w took the streets, danced on drum beat and distributed sweets among them.

Firdous Ashiq Awan also appeared on tv to do an unwarranted press conference on the verdict of the Islamabad High Court.

During her press conference, She said the government would want to see such speedy trials for all the under-trial prisoners anad in all cases.

"This new trend will be applicable to all cases," she said while expressing her hope regarding cases of all prisoners.

She also said that in the past, there was no such precedent that the executive was asked to take responsibility for the health of a prisoner. She gave this statement in reference of judges' questions during hearing of Nawaz Sharif's bail matter.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif currently at Services Hospital secured his bails from Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case and Al-Azizia reference respectively.