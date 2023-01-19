UrduPoint.com

IHC Rejects Gill's Request Seeking To Stop Prosecutor From Working

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected the request of PTI's leader Shehbaz Gill seeking to stop the special prosecutor from working in sedition case.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the trial in sedition case was yet to start, adding that the court would try to conclude Gill's plea as early.

At the outset of hearing, Aleem Abbasi Advocate argued that the interior ministry had made the appointment on the recommendation of chief commissioner.

He said that it was the right of petitioner to hire an advocate of his own choice but the prosecutor couldn't be appointed on his will.

The court remarked that the petitioner's stance was that private lawyer couldn't be hired in issues of government. Gill's lawyer, on the occasion, requested the court to temporary stop special prosecutor from working.

The court said that the case trial would be started once charges were framed. The court rejected the request of Shehbaz Gill and adjourned further hearing of the case till next week.

