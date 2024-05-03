IHC Rejects IB's Request To Withdraw Objection Against Judge
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The single member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), hearing the audio leak case on Friday rejected the miscellaneous application of Intelligence Bureau (IB) seeking to withdraw its objection against the judge in the audio leak case.
During the course of proceeding, the Assistant Attorney General informed the bench that the IB wanted to withdraw its application against bench hearing the case.
Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the case, observed that the court had already terminated the application and the respondent would know about it in the written order.
The bench remarked that the IB director general had been served a notice and asked as to why the contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him.
Justice Sattar said that the court had questioned that who had given the authority to IB to file the application.
The court, subsequently, rejected the request of Intelligence Bureau (IB).
Recent Stories
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Randhawa for completing ongoing projects23 seconds ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over bus accident in Diamer27 seconds ago
-
District administration holds regional committee meeting on NAP29 seconds ago
-
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day2 minutes ago
-
New solarization policy prioritizes public benefit: Leghari2 minutes ago
-
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 202413 minutes ago
-
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO13 minutes ago
-
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest situation in IOK13 minutes ago
-
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam27 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi Bench29 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases29 minutes ago
-
Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arms, liquor case against Gandapur29 minutes ago