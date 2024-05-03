Open Menu

IHC Rejects IB's Request To Withdraw Objection Against Judge

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 10:20 PM

IHC rejects IB's request to withdraw objection against judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The single member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), hearing the audio leak case on Friday rejected the miscellaneous application of Intelligence Bureau (IB) seeking to withdraw its objection against the judge in the audio leak case.

During the course of proceeding, the Assistant Attorney General informed the bench that the IB wanted to withdraw its application against bench hearing the case.

Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the case, observed that the court had already terminated the application and the respondent would know about it in the written order.

The bench remarked that the IB director general had been served a notice and asked as to why the contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him.

Justice Sattar said that the court had questioned that who had given the authority to IB to file the application.

The court, subsequently, rejected the request of Intelligence Bureau (IB).

