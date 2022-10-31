UrduPoint.com

IHC Rejects Imran's Request To Suspend ECP Verdict Regarding Disqualification

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 04:30 PM

IHC rejects Imran's request to suspend ECP verdict regarding disqualification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday rejected the request of PTI's Chairman Imran Khan to suspend the decision of ECP regarding his disqualification and, however, stopped the by-polls in Mianwali.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chief and disposed prime minister Imran Khan challenging the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhana case.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq inquired that if the petitioner had submitted an application to file some extra documents.

Imran's lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said that they had requested the permission for submission of ECP's notification regarding de-seating of his client.

The court questioned that whether this reference was sent by the speaker National Assembly to this Ali Zafar answered in yes and said that the ECP had to given its findings on reference.

The lawyer said that every member of the Parliament was bound to submit the assets details to the ECP on June 30.

Non submission of details within 120 days or submitting wrong information would be declared as corrupt practice, he said.

He said that the punishment for submitting the false statement or information was three year imprisonment sentence with fine. There was no punishment of disqualification as per law, he added.

The lawyer prayed the court to suspend the decision of ECP regarding the disqualification of Imran Khan. Justice Farooq remarked that the court was not suspending the decision of ECP, however, it was stopping the by-polls in Mianwali constituency.

The court also served notices to respondents including ECP in the case and sought comments.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP had disqualified Imran Khan for not declaring the information with regard to Toshakhana gifts.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Fine Mianwali Ali Zafar May June Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

29 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target for Ireland

2 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian S ..

Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian Sea Amid Bilateral Naval Drills ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.