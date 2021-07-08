UrduPoint.com
IHC Rejects Nadeem Mandviwala's Plea

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

IHC rejects Nadeem Mandviwala's plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected a plea of Nadeem Mandviwala, the brother of former Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala, seeking removal of his name from Exit Control List ( ECL) in Kidney Hills reference.

The court observed it was the authority of accountability court to take decision on such matter once the reference was filed with it.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC announced the decision which was reserved on last hearing by the bench after listening arguments from the petitioner's side.

The court asked the petitioner to approach the trial court for removal of his name from the ECL.

