IHC rejects Nawaz Sharif’s plea for exemption from appearance before court

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani observed that neither Nawaz Sharif underwent surgery nor was he admitted to hospital while the bail orders have been expired.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2020) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s petition seeking exemption from appearance before the court in Avenfield properties reference.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the matter and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif.

“Neither Nawaz Sharif underwent surgery nor was he admitted to a hospital,” Justice Kayani observed. “Bail orders has expired which has its own effects,” he further remarked.

During the proceedings, the court asked how was it supposed to hear the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) appeal.

“Do we announce a ruling on this without hearing the other side,”the court remarked.

NAB Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Khan Bharwana appeared before the court and said that the court could appoint a legal counsel to represent Nawaz.

"If he is allowed then it will apply to all his appeals,” the court shot back at Bharwana, who said the PML-N supremo was absconding, not him, and that he was present before the judge.

“I’m sorry but no one is absconding in front of the court right now,” Nawaz's Sharif's defence counsel Khawaja Haris responded to the NAB prosecutor-general.

The court adjourned the hearing until Sept 22.