UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Rejects Nawaz Sharif’s Plea For Exemption From Appearance Before Court

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 44 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:12 PM

IHC rejects Nawaz Sharif’s plea for exemption from appearance before court

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani observed that neither Nawaz Sharif underwent surgery nor was he admitted to hospital while the bail orders have been expired.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2020) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s petition seeking exemption from appearance before the court in Avenfield properties reference.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the matter and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif.

“Neither Nawaz Sharif underwent surgery nor was he admitted to a hospital,” Justice Kayani observed. “Bail orders has expired which has its own effects,” he further remarked.

During the proceedings, the court asked how was it supposed to hear the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) appeal.

“Do we announce a ruling on this without hearing the other side,”the court remarked.

NAB Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Khan Bharwana appeared before the court and said that the court could appoint a legal counsel to represent Nawaz.

"If he is allowed then it will apply to all his appeals,” the court shot back at Bharwana, who said the PML-N supremo was absconding, not him, and that he was present before the judge.

“I’m sorry but no one is absconding in front of the court right now,” Nawaz's Sharif's defence counsel Khawaja Haris responded to the NAB prosecutor-general.

The court adjourned the hearing until Sept 22.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jahanzeb Khan Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler issues Decree restructuring BoD of the e ..

13 minutes ago

TRA allocates new frequencies for 5G networks

28 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution joins key UAE suppliers to prov ..

43 minutes ago

US Calls on Other Nations to Join Investigation In ..

3 minutes ago

Russia May Send Space Mission to Venus - Roscosmos

3 minutes ago

India hurts itself with border belligerence: Globa ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.