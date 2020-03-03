IHC rejects petition against PTI’s three female MNAs on reserved seats

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N’s Tahira Bokhari and Shaista Pervaiz have filed the petitions before the IHC questioning eligibility of Kanwal Shozab, Malaika Bokhari and Tashfeen Safdar over allegations of dual nationality.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2020) Islamabad High Court turned petition of a PML-N leader seeking disqualification of PTI’s three female Members of National Assembly here on Tuesday.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Amir Farooq announced the reserved verdict and declared three PTI’s female MNAs including Kanwal Shozab, Malaika Bokhari and Tashfeen Safdar eligible for the seats in national legislature.

Shaista Pervaiz also filed the petition against all these three women leaders of the ruling PTI.

The petitioners said that all these three women were foreign national and the dual national did not qualify to be the Members of the National Assembly. They said that Malaika Bokhari concealed facts from the ECP regarding her dual nationality and pleaded the court to disqualify all of them under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution.