IHC rejects petitions seeking ban on Nawaz Sharif’s speeches

CJ Athar Minallah has directed the petitioners to approach the right forum for remedy of his grievances, holding that the petitions are not maintainable.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) Islamabad High Court rejected for being non-maintainable the petitions seeking ban on airing speeches of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on television channels.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the order while announcing reserved verdict on maintainability of the petitions.

“IHC’s intervention to ban speeches of former PM and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif was not right,” said the CJ.

“Go to the right forum for remedy of your grievances,” the CJ further remarked and rejected the petitions.

Petitions were filed in the IHC before PEMRA’s ban on Nawaz Sharif’s speeches and later a ban on his speeches was also challenged before the same court.