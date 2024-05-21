Open Menu

IHC Rejects Plea Seeking Disqualification Of Imran Khan In Tyrian White Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2024 | 05:07 PM

A IHC three-member bench headed by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir observes that a division bench had already declared the plea inadmissible.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2024) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Tyrian White case, holding that it is not admissible.

A IHC three-member bench led by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir passed the order on a plea moved by a citizen Muhammad Sajid. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Rafat were the other members of the bench.

The petitioner had sought disqualification of Imran Khan on the ground that he did not disclose his purported daughter Tyrian in his nomination papers.

Advocate Hamid Shah, the counsel who was representing the petitioner, appeared before the bench while PTI leader Shibli Faraz was also present there in the courtroom.

Justice Jahangiri observed that there had already been a decision of a division bench and two judges had already declared it inadmissible.

The judge asked Hamid Khan about his comment on the subject matter. Justice Jahangir also asked about the implications if the two out three judges signed the decision.

On it, Advocate Hamid Ali submitted that he could assist the court only after reading the decision in the said case.

The petitioner’s counsel asked the court to give more time of at least two to three weeks to which Justice Jahangiri observed that when two judges had already declared it inadmissible then how could a date be given.

The bench rejected the plea, holding it inadmissible.

