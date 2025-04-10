Open Menu

IHC Rejects Police Report Regarding Use Of Drugs In Educational Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM

IHC rejects police report regarding use of drugs in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected the report of Islamabad Police regarding drug use in educational institutions of capital and summoned the concern Additional Inspector General (AIG) responsible for compiling the document.

The court remarked that the police are busy on VIP duty instead of eliminating drugs and crimes.

The case against drug use in educational institutions was heard in the Islamabad High Court, in which the court declared the Islamabad Police report as against the law and indicated action. It said that the Islamabad Police report is not in accordance with the law.

The court summoned the AIG of Islamabad Police, who compiled the report, in his personal capacity.

Earlier, in the application submitted by the Islamabad Police to the court, it was stated that the duty of VIPs is more sensitive and time-consuming.

The police is busy maintaining the law and order situation.

Later, Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued a written order, which said that the response of the Islamabad Police was pointed out before the court. Instead of eliminating drug crimes, the Islamabad Police said that they are busy on VIP duty.

The court said that the police's lack of interest in eliminating drug crime (in educational institutions) shows incompetence. The report is not correct as per law. The police officer who compiled the report should appear in person at the next hearing. Why should action not be taken on submitting such a report? Why should action not be taken on incompetence in discharging the responsibility as per law, the court said.

The court adjourned the further hearing of the case for a month.

Recent Stories

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan