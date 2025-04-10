IHC Rejects Police Report Regarding Use Of Drugs In Educational Institutions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected the report of Islamabad Police regarding drug use in educational institutions of capital and summoned the concern Additional Inspector General (AIG) responsible for compiling the document.
The court remarked that the police are busy on VIP duty instead of eliminating drugs and crimes.
The case against drug use in educational institutions was heard in the Islamabad High Court, in which the court declared the Islamabad Police report as against the law and indicated action. It said that the Islamabad Police report is not in accordance with the law.
The court summoned the AIG of Islamabad Police, who compiled the report, in his personal capacity.
Earlier, in the application submitted by the Islamabad Police to the court, it was stated that the duty of VIPs is more sensitive and time-consuming.
The police is busy maintaining the law and order situation.
Later, Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued a written order, which said that the response of the Islamabad Police was pointed out before the court. Instead of eliminating drug crimes, the Islamabad Police said that they are busy on VIP duty.
The court said that the police's lack of interest in eliminating drug crime (in educational institutions) shows incompetence. The report is not correct as per law. The police officer who compiled the report should appear in person at the next hearing. Why should action not be taken on submitting such a report? Why should action not be taken on incompetence in discharging the responsibility as per law, the court said.
The court adjourned the further hearing of the case for a month.
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight15 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package15 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik24 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP24 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured24 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan24 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad24 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners24 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar25 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide34 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday35 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics35 minutes ago