IHC rejects police report regarding use of drugs in educational institutions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected the report of Islamabad Police regarding drug use in educational institutions of capital and summoned the concern Additional Inspector General (AIG) responsible for compiling the document.

The court remarked that the police are busy on VIP duty instead of eliminating drugs and crimes.

The case against drug use in educational institutions was heard in the Islamabad High Court, in which the court declared the Islamabad Police report as against the law and indicated action. It said that the Islamabad Police report is not in accordance with the law.

The court summoned the AIG of Islamabad Police, who compiled the report, in his personal capacity.

Earlier, in the application submitted by the Islamabad Police to the court, it was stated that the duty of VIPs is more sensitive and time-consuming.

The police is busy maintaining the law and order situation.

Later, Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued a written order, which said that the response of the Islamabad Police was pointed out before the court. Instead of eliminating drug crimes, the Islamabad Police said that they are busy on VIP duty.

The court said that the police's lack of interest in eliminating drug crime (in educational institutions) shows incompetence. The report is not correct as per law. The police officer who compiled the report should appear in person at the next hearing. Why should action not be taken on submitting such a report? Why should action not be taken on incompetence in discharging the responsibility as per law, the court said.

The court adjourned the further hearing of the case for a month.