ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected the request of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to stop his trial in the cipher case and sought comments from the respondents.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition of former PTI chairman.

Petitioner’s lawyer Sikandar Zulqarnain Saleem argued that no notification had been issued regarding the jail trial when the trial court passed an order regarding his client's indictment on December 4.

The court inquired regarding the Federal Government's notification for the jail trial.

The lawyer said that it was the responsibility of government to specify place for the hearing of a case.

Justice Miangul Hassan observed that it was the authority of the judge concerned to decide about the place for holding the trial.

The lawyer prayed the court to issue a stay order against the trial.

The court, however, served notices to the respondents and adjourned the hearing till December 20.