IHC Rejects PTI Leader's Plea For Protective Bail
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja, seeking protective bail and information on cases registered against him.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, who heard the case, was informed by Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kiyani that no new cases had been registered against Raja in Islamabad.
The state's counsel apprised the court that Raja was on bail in two cases already filed against him in Lahore.
During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer raised concerns about Raja's possible arrest in Islamabad after the hearing, requesting the court to issue an order for prior notice in case of any new charges.
Upon which, the state counsel argued that there was no concept in the law to inform the accused before registering a case.
However, the court rejected to provide such a guarantee and dismissed the petition.
