ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected a request of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) seeking to suspend the interim elections' schedule for nine Constituencies issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing the petitioner, the court remarked that let this electoral process be continued, adding that the process of by-elections in 123 constituencies would also be completed later.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI challenging the election schedule in nine constituencies.

PTI's Counsel Faisal Chaudhry Advocate prayed the court to suspend the election schedule to this the court asked the lawyer to present any legal reason for his request.

Justice Farooq remarked that the petitioner was demanding to stop an electoral process but he had to tell a legal solid reason.

The court remarked that the ECP issued the interim elections' schedule after the nine seats went vacant. The lawyer said that a petition was pending before the IHC against phase-wise acceptance of resignations of PTI's MNAs, adding that they were ready to contest the election but it should be held in 123 constituencies.

The court remarked that let this process be completed, adding that the elections in other constituencies would also take place. The court served notices to respondents and, however, rejected the request to suspend the election schedule. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till August 16.