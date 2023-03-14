UrduPoint.com

IHC Rejects Request To Fix Imran Khan's Appeal On Same Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 08:57 PM

IHC rejects request to fix Imran Khan's appeal on same day

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected the request of PTI's chairman Imran Khan seeking to fix his appeal for hearing on same day against his non-bailable arrest warrants in toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected the request of PTI's chairman Imran Khan seeking to fix his appeal for hearing on same day against his non-bailable arrest warrants in toshakhana case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq would take up the case for hearing tomorrow along with the objections raised by the Registrar's office. The Registrar had objected to the petition for having no biometric verification.

The petition was moved by Imran Khan's lawyer Intizar Panjutha Advocate. It prayed the court to suspend the non-bailable arrest warrants of his client in toshakhana case.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Same Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Army Chief reiterates resolve to eliminate terrori ..

Army Chief reiterates resolve to eliminate terrorism

8 minutes ago
 Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Af ..

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Afghanistan T20Is

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity ki ..

Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity kicks off at Madinat Jumeirah

32 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills National Competition

32 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Com ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Committee board meeting

32 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.