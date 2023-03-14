(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected the request of PTI's chairman Imran Khan seeking to fix his appeal for hearing on same day against his non-bailable arrest warrants in toshakhana case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq would take up the case for hearing tomorrow along with the objections raised by the Registrar's office. The Registrar had objected to the petition for having no biometric verification.

The petition was moved by Imran Khan's lawyer Intizar Panjutha Advocate. It prayed the court to suspend the non-bailable arrest warrants of his client in toshakhana case.