Open Menu

IHC Rejects Request To Stay LNG Case Proceeding In Special Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:55 PM

IHC rejects request to stay LNG case proceeding in special court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the request to stay the proceeding of special court central in an LNG case and served notices to respondents in an appeal against the transfer of the reference here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the request to stay the proceeding of special court central in an LNG case and served notices to respondents in an appeal against the transfer of the reference here.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by the co-accused including Sheikh Imran ul Haq, Abdul Samad Daud, and Hussain Daud.

The petitioners' lawyer adopted the stance that no charges had been proved against his clients in accountability court despite the case having been pending there for more than three years.

The trial court had recorded the statement of 11 witnesses and now the accountability court had transferred the case to the special judge central.

The chief justice remarked that this appeal was not maintainable here and asked the lawyer to file the same before the special court. The lawyer argued that his clients had been facing trial for three years and prayed the bench to discharge them from the case. He also prayed the court to stop the proceeding of the special court in the said case.

The court rejected the request regarding staying the proceeding and served notices to respondents for answers in the case. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till next week.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had named a total of 15 accused in the case including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Same May Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Policeman martyred, one injured in attack

Policeman martyred, one injured in attack

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore ..

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul determinat ..

10 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring presence of healthcare staff in ho ..

DC for ensuring presence of healthcare staff in hospitals on regular basis

10 minutes ago
 3rd EEG panel discussion for 2023 highlights dwind ..

3rd EEG panel discussion for 2023 highlights dwindling biodiversity

23 minutes ago
 realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up t ..

Realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up to the Impossible in the Next F ..

27 minutes ago
 President invites CEC to fix date for general elec ..

President invites CEC to fix date for general elections

18 minutes ago
Chairman WAPDA directs to implement recovery plan ..

Chairman WAPDA directs to implement recovery plan for Tarbela 5th Extension Hydr ..

9 minutes ago
 Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Urs: Commissioner for ensu ..

Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Urs: Commissioner for ensuring foolproof security

18 minutes ago
 118,000 cusecs water flowing at Talwar post in Sut ..

118,000 cusecs water flowing at Talwar post in Sutlej River: Commissioner

18 minutes ago
 22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

21 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highl ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highlights sacrifices of tribal peo ..

21 minutes ago
 Custom dept seizes two containers of non custom pa ..

Custom dept seizes two containers of non custom paid goods

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan