IHC rejects request to stay LNG case proceeding in special court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the request to stay the proceeding of special court central in an LNG case and served notices to respondents in an appeal against the transfer of the reference here.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by the co-accused including Sheikh Imran ul Haq, Abdul Samad Daud, and Hussain Daud.

The petitioners' lawyer adopted the stance that no charges had been proved against his clients in accountability court despite the case having been pending there for more than three years.

The trial court had recorded the statement of 11 witnesses and now the accountability court had transferred the case to the special judge central.

The chief justice remarked that this appeal was not maintainable here and asked the lawyer to file the same before the special court. The lawyer argued that his clients had been facing trial for three years and prayed the bench to discharge them from the case. He also prayed the court to stop the proceeding of the special court in the said case.

The court rejected the request regarding staying the proceeding and served notices to respondents for answers in the case. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till next week.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had named a total of 15 accused in the case including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.