Open Menu

IHC Rejects Request To Stay Trial Of Bibi's Marriage Case

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 10:26 PM

IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marriage case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the plea for staying the trial of the marriage case of former PTI chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the plea for staying the trial of the marriage case of former PTI chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, who heard the case filed by Bushra Bibi challenging the trial in lower court, accepted the request of Khawar Manika’s lawyer and sent the case file to the chief justice for fixing before the bench already hearing an identical case.

The petitioner’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen Advocate and Khawar Manika’s counsel Rizwan Abbasi Advocate appeared before the court.

Manika’s lawyer informed the court that an identical case pertaining to marriage during ‘idat’ was already pending before another bench, and prayed the court to transfer the instant case also to that bench.

Rizwan Abbasi said that the ‘nikah' during ‘iddat’ was not only irregular but also void.

Shoaib Shaheen said that as the said complaint had was already withdrawn by the petitioner so the petition about it in the IHC had also become ineffective.

Salman Akram Raja Advocate prayed the court to issue a stay order against the trial and said that the lower court had fixed it for tomorrow for recording evidence. He said that the case was being heard on daily basis.

Rizwan Abbasi argued that a stay order could not be issued against the trial. To this, the judge asked the lawyer to give an undertaking that they would not record the statements of witnesses tomorrow.

The bench, however, adjourned the hearing and sent the case file to the chief justice.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Marriage Wife Islamabad High Court Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidar ..

Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov

4 minutes ago
 Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journa ..

Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journalism: Solangi

7 minutes ago
 Traders demand to shift the poultry market from ci ..

Traders demand to shift the poultry market from city

7 minutes ago
 China achieves high quality development targets in ..

China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG

12 minutes ago
 ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsAp ..

ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account

12 minutes ago
 Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to on ..

Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to only 100 cusecs from Mangla Dam

12 minutes ago
Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK ..

Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK PSC Chairman

12 minutes ago
 Weather ,environment plays important role in asthm ..

Weather ,environment plays important role in asthma attacks : Dr.Zulfiqar

12 minutes ago
 Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to allevi ..

Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to alleviate strain on judiciary: Musha ..

5 minutes ago
 Election campaign gains momentum in KP as politica ..

Election campaign gains momentum in KP as political heavyweights trying to attra ..

5 minutes ago
 Heavy snow, freezing rain hamper German travel

Heavy snow, freezing rain hamper German travel

5 minutes ago
 Fertigation through drip irrigation better for veg ..

Fertigation through drip irrigation better for vegetables crops in tunnel

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan