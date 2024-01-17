IHC Rejects Request To Stay Trial Of Bibi's Marriage Case
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 10:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the plea for staying the trial of the marriage case of former PTI chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi.
Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, who heard the case filed by Bushra Bibi challenging the trial in lower court, accepted the request of Khawar Manika’s lawyer and sent the case file to the chief justice for fixing before the bench already hearing an identical case.
The petitioner’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen Advocate and Khawar Manika’s counsel Rizwan Abbasi Advocate appeared before the court.
Manika’s lawyer informed the court that an identical case pertaining to marriage during ‘idat’ was already pending before another bench, and prayed the court to transfer the instant case also to that bench.
Rizwan Abbasi said that the ‘nikah' during ‘iddat’ was not only irregular but also void.
Shoaib Shaheen said that as the said complaint had was already withdrawn by the petitioner so the petition about it in the IHC had also become ineffective.
Salman Akram Raja Advocate prayed the court to issue a stay order against the trial and said that the lower court had fixed it for tomorrow for recording evidence. He said that the case was being heard on daily basis.
Rizwan Abbasi argued that a stay order could not be issued against the trial. To this, the judge asked the lawyer to give an undertaking that they would not record the statements of witnesses tomorrow.
The bench, however, adjourned the hearing and sent the case file to the chief justice.
