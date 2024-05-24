IHC Rejects Request To Suspend PEMRA Notification
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday rejected the request to immediate suspend the PEMRA notification regarding media coverage of the court proceedings and sought comments from respondents in the petition till May 28.
IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Islamabad High Court Journalists Association's (IHCJA) President Fayyaz Mehmood and Press Associations of Supreme Court's (PAS) President Aqeel Afzal challenging the notification of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).
The petitioners’ lawyers Barrister Umar Ijaz Gilani and Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Riasat Ali Azad appeared before the court.
The court, in its written order regarding the hearing, said that as per the petitioner’s lawyer, the PEMRA had stopped the tv channels from reporting the court proceedings through a notification on May 19.
It added that the lawyer stated that the notification was a violation of Article 19 and 19A of the Constitution, as the stakeholders were not consulted before its issuance.
Rejecting the request for immediate stay order, the court said that the notification should be implemented. However, it stopped PEMRA from legal action against TV channels till next date.
The court sought comments from respondents including PEMRA and adjourned the case till May 28.
