UrduPoint.com

IHC Rejects Swati's Plea Seeking FIRs Details

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

IHC rejects Swati's plea seeking FIRs details

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday rejected petition of PTI's leader Azam Khan Swati seeking details FIRs registered against him across the country.

The court said that it could not issue such directives of the interior ministry, adding that the petitioner could approach the high courts of Sindh and Balochistan in that regard.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict which was reserved on December 2, after listening arguments from the lawyers.

The petitioner had prayed the court to sought details of FIR from interior ministry against him. The court disposed of the case.

It may be mentioned here that FIRs were registered against Azam Khan Swati in various provinces on his controversial tweets about the state institutions.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Interior Ministry Lawyers May December FIR Islamabad High Court From Court Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbel ..

Vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbelievable Camera Features at An ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

3 hours ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.