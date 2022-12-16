ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday rejected petition of PTI's leader Azam Khan Swati seeking details FIRs registered against him across the country.

The court said that it could not issue such directives of the interior ministry, adding that the petitioner could approach the high courts of Sindh and Balochistan in that regard.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict which was reserved on December 2, after listening arguments from the lawyers.

The petitioner had prayed the court to sought details of FIR from interior ministry against him. The court disposed of the case.

It may be mentioned here that FIRs were registered against Azam Khan Swati in various provinces on his controversial tweets about the state institutions.