IHC Rejects Swati's Request To Serve Contempt Notice

Published January 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

IHC rejects Swati's request to serve contempt notice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected a request of Senator Azam Swati seeking to serve contempt of court notice to CDA for conducting an operation against his farm house.

The court also clubbed the petition of Azam Swati's son with the main case while rejecting his request for initiating contempt proceedings against the CDA.

Justice Arbab Tahir heard the petition filed by Tahir Swati, son of Azam Swati. The court said that so far it was seeking written comments from the respondents besides clubbing the case.

The court remarked that it had not issued such orders for which the petitioner had requested to lodge a contempt of court case. The court observed that the petitioner had requested it to stop CDA from demolishing the illegal structure as the applicant was ready to raise it.

The bench noted that the petitioner had never prayed the court to de-seal the property. Further hearing of the case was adjourned till March 6.

