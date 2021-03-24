UrduPoint.com
IHC Rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s Petition Challenging Senate Chairman's Election

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:07 PM

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition challenging Senate Chairman's election

Islamabad High Court which had earlier reserved the verdict has held that petition challenging Senate Chairman’s election is not maintainable.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2021) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected for being non-maintainable the petition of PPP leader and former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani challenging election of Senate Chairman.

The court declared Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition as non-maintainable.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani filed the petition through his counsel Farooq H. Naek and submitted that rejection of seven votes cast in his favor was illegal. He alleged that the PTI government made a serious attempt to influence the result of the election on the seat of Senate Chairman to get its own candidate elected on Senate Chairman seat.

The petitioner aid that his polling agent Senator Farooq H. Naek protested over rejection of seven votes cast in his favor but Presiding Officer Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah arbitrarily rejected seven votes on the ground that stamp was affixed on the name of the petitioner instead of the boxes in front of it.

He argued that the votes rejected by the presiding officer openly evince the voter’s intent to vote for the petitioner and on one else. Also, he said that these are in compliance with the notice affixed near the polling booth as well as the understanding conveyed by the Senate secretary.

The PPP leader asked the court to suspend the notification dated March 13 regarding the re-election of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman and restrain him from carrying out his duties in this capacity until this petition is decided.

