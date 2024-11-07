The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the accountability court to re-decide the acquittal pleas of PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in 190 million pounds reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the accountability court to re-decide the acquittal pleas of PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in 190 million Pounds reference.

The court instructed the trial court to give judgment on the acquitted petitions by mentioning the reasons and grounds.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on petitions challenging the verdict of trial court.

During hearing, the court questioned the defense lawyer that whether they have the only stance that the acquittal pleas should be approved because personal benefit of the accused was not proved. The bench asked that why the acquittal pleas were filed at this stage.

Petitioners’ lawyer Zaheer Abbas argued that the cabinet decisions are protected under NAB amendments until the personal benefits of the accused are proved.

The chief justice noted that the accountability court also didn’t give reasons in dismissal of acquittal pleas. He said that the court is remanding back the case to the trial court so that it would re-decide the acquittal petitions.

The NAB Prosecutor pointed out that the trial court had not taken any verdict to the extent of Bushra Bibi’s acquittal. At this, the defense lawyer said that Bushra Bibi has never been a public office holder in the past, adding that 35 prosecution witnesses said nothing about her.

The court said that Bushra Bibi was the wife of PTI founder so the court is giving directions to the trial court regarding her as well.