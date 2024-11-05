The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday removed the objections of registrar office on a petition seeking recovery of a missing citizen of Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday removed the objections of registrar office on a petition seeking recovery of a missing citizen of Azad Kashmir.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case along with the objections of registrar office.

The office has objected that the citizen Raja Mudasir went missing from Azad Kashmir so the case couldn’t be filed in IHC.

Petitioner’s lawyer Iman Mazari Advocate said that the victim family has approached the missing persons’ commission but no response yet received. She said that the commission’s office is in Islamabad due to which the case is filed here.

The court removed the objection and asked the office to fix the case for hearing after giving it a diary number.