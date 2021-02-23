UrduPoint.com
IHC Removes Objections On Bench In Blasphemy Case

Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday removed the plaintiff's objections on the bench in appeals against death sentences to the accused of blasphemy who uploaded blasphemous content on social media.

The court ordered the registrar office to fix the appeals for hearing after removing the objections.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that objecting bench in such cases was like expressing doubt on the the faith of concerned judge. Whether the petitioner had any doubt on my faith, the chief justice questioned.

The petitioner's lawyer said that his client had no doubt on faith of anybody, the reasons of objection had been mentioned in application given in chamber.

The court asked the lawyer to once again take instructions from his client and adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

