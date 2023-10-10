(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday removed the objections of the Registrar office on intra court (ICA) appeal seeking provision of security and facilities to chairman PTI in Adiala Jail.

The court directed the registrar office to fix the case for hearing.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case. During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marawat Advocate read out the verdict of single member bench dated September 25, regarding the shifting of chairman PTI to Adiala Jail.

The lawyer said that the single member bench had not passed any order regarding the provision of facilities to the chairman PTI and permissions to meet his lawyers and family members.

He said that the jail administration was permitting the family of chairman PTI to meet him twice a week. Only the four lawyers were being allowed to meet him, he said. He prayed the court to amend the judgment of the single member bench.

The court issued the above instructions.

Meanwhile, former first lady Bushra Bibi approached the IHC seeking early hearing into the petition seeking security for chairman PTI.

Sardar Latif Khosa said that the Registrar office had fixed the case for October 25, for further hearing and prayed the court to fix it early.