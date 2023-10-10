Open Menu

IHC Removes Objections On Chairman PTI's ICA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 05:55 PM

IHC removes objections on chairman PTI's ICA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday removed the objections of the Registrar office on intra court (ICA) appeal seeking provision of security and facilities to chairman PTI in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday removed the objections of the Registrar office on intra court (ICA) appeal seeking provision of security and facilities to chairman PTI in Adiala Jail.

The court directed the registrar office to fix the case for hearing.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case. During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marawat Advocate read out the verdict of single member bench dated September 25, regarding the shifting of chairman PTI to Adiala Jail.

The lawyer said that the single member bench had not passed any order regarding the provision of facilities to the chairman PTI and permissions to meet his lawyers and family members.

He said that the jail administration was permitting the family of chairman PTI to meet him twice a week. Only the four lawyers were being allowed to meet him, he said. He prayed the court to amend the judgment of the single member bench.

The court issued the above instructions.

Meanwhile, former first lady Bushra Bibi approached the IHC seeking early hearing into the petition seeking security for chairman PTI.

Sardar Latif Khosa said that the Registrar office had fixed the case for October 25, for further hearing and prayed the court to fix it early.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Lawyers Ica September October Islamabad High Court Family Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Liberia votes as football superstar eyes second pr ..

Liberia votes as football superstar eyes second presidential term

18 seconds ago
 Events held at IUB to mark World Mental Health Day

Events held at IUB to mark World Mental Health Day

21 seconds ago
 Mendis, Samarawickrama blast centuries for Sri Lan ..

Mendis, Samarawickrama blast centuries for Sri Lanka against Pakistan

23 seconds ago
 Mushaal Mullick promises best facilities to prison ..

Mushaal Mullick promises best facilities to prisoners

25 seconds ago
 IMF forecasts UAE GDP growth of 3.4% in 2023, 4% i ..

IMF forecasts UAE GDP growth of 3.4% in 2023, 4% in 2024

10 minutes ago
 EDB supports food security with over AED721mn unde ..

EDB supports food security with over AED721mn under its five-year strategy

10 minutes ago
IMF forecasts global economic growth to slow in 20 ..

IMF forecasts global economic growth to slow in 2023 and 2024

25 minutes ago
 Asian markets rally on Fed rate hopes, oil eases a ..

Asian markets rally on Fed rate hopes, oil eases after surge

18 minutes ago
 Mexican Ambassador commends UAE&#039;s role in tac ..

Mexican Ambassador commends UAE&#039;s role in tackling climate challenges

55 minutes ago
 PSX announces recipients of the top 25 companies a ..

PSX announces recipients of the top 25 companies awards 2022

18 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling to distribute increased interim cas ..

ADNOC Drilling to distribute increased interim cash dividend of $358 million

55 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally, oil dips after surge

Stock markets rally, oil dips after surge

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan