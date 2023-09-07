Open Menu

IHC Removes Objections On Imran Khan's Petition

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

IHC removes objections on Imran Khan's petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday removed the objections of registrar office against the petition seeking to stay arrest of Chairman PTI in other cases and instructed to fix the case for hearing after the summer vacations.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petitions of former Prime Minister Imran Khan along with the objections of registrar office.

Petitioner's lawyer Salaman Safdar Advocate prayed the court to stop the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Police from arresting his client in other cases.

He said that around 200 cases had been registered against PTI's Chief which had increased his hardships.

Baseless cases had been registered to victimize his client, he claimed.

The lawyer also prayed the court to seek the fresh record of all cases registered across the country against PTI chairman.

The chief justice said that the court was summoning the record and also issuing orders for early fixation of hearing date.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police National Accountability Bureau Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

President of Tatarstan lauds organisational excell ..

President of Tatarstan lauds organisational excellence of UAE President’s Cup ..

15 minutes ago
 India&#039;s G20 has truly been a people&#039;s G2 ..

India&#039;s G20 has truly been a people&#039;s G20: Jaishankar  

15 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of H ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of Hellenic Republic at Wahat Al K ..

16 minutes ago
 International Fund for Houbara Conservation signs ..

International Fund for Houbara Conservation signs MoU with Khalifa University at ..

16 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social ..

Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social sector

1 hour ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils bespoke solar en ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils bespoke solar energy financing programme

1 hour ago
UAE President meets with European Commission Presi ..

UAE President meets with European Commission President

1 hour ago
 IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to ..

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

3 hours ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

4 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

4 hours ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan