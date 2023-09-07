ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday removed the objections of registrar office against the petition seeking to stay arrest of Chairman PTI in other cases and instructed to fix the case for hearing after the summer vacations.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petitions of former Prime Minister Imran Khan along with the objections of registrar office.

Petitioner's lawyer Salaman Safdar Advocate prayed the court to stop the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Police from arresting his client in other cases.

He said that around 200 cases had been registered against PTI's Chief which had increased his hardships.

Baseless cases had been registered to victimize his client, he claimed.

The lawyer also prayed the court to seek the fresh record of all cases registered across the country against PTI chairman.

The chief justice said that the court was summoning the record and also issuing orders for early fixation of hearing date.